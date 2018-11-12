These Ministry of Defence (MOD) maritime regulations are issued by the Defence Maritime Regulator and form the basis of MOD’s regulatory framework for MOD shipping, defence diving and MOD port operations. They should be read by personnel, people and organisations conducting maritime activity on behalf of the MOD.

The goal of the regulations is to ensure that the management of safety and environmental protection of defence maritime activities can achieve outcomes at least as good as those governed by UK and international legislation.

These regulations are in 2 parts: an introduction and a document containing the regulations themselves, and readers are advised to read both parts in order to understand the regulatory model.

There is an associated glossary and Defence Code of Practice on the Application of the Regulations, and these may be requested from the Defence Maritime Regulator. Regular reviews will be conducted and the individual regulations will be updated as required.

The Maritime Regulatory Framework can be traced from legislative changes as a consequence of 3 significant disasters:

Herald of Free Enterprise

Piper Alpha

Clapham rail crash

These led to the Chambers and Carver reports, and for the maritime areas of defence triggered the first iteration of Maritime Regulation, adhering to the international baseline of UNCLOS through IMO (with MARPOL ), SOLAS and the ILO .

UK Acts are:

These Defence Maritime Regulations for Health Safety and Environmental Protection regulations shall become effective from the 1st January 2019.