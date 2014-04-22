Guidance

MOD Police Committee: independent members and guidance

Membership list of independent members of the Ministry of Defence Police Committee and guidance documents.

Members of the MOD Police Committee

MOD Police Committee independent members: code of conduct

MOD Police Committee independent members: register of interests

Membership list of the members of the MOD Police Committee and guidance with regards to code of conduct and register of interests.

Published: 22 April 2014

Updated: 2 October 2017

