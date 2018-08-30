Guidance
MOD Government Quality Assurance (GQA) Framework
The framework provides the MOD and industry partners with the necessary understanding of Government Quality Assurance.
This framework is a guidance document to provide the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and industry partners with the necessary understanding of Government Quality Assurance, which, when applied effectively, promotes successful acquisition.
It underpins the MOD Policy for Quality (JSP 940) and is applicable to all MOD staff involved in Defence acquisition including recognised quality professionals.
Published 30 August 2018