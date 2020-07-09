Transparency data

MoD Government Major Projects Portfolio data, 2020

Ministry of Defence (MoD) September 2019 Government Major Projects Portfolio data that supports the 2020 Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) annual report.

Details

Each government department has published detailed information about projects on the Government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP). This includes a Delivery Confidence Assessment rating, financial information (whole life cost, annual budget and forecast spend), project schedule and project narrative.

The data reflects the status of the GMPP as at 30 September 2019 and is published in support of the 2020 Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) annual report.

