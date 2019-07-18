Transparency data
MoD Government Major Projects Portfolio data, 2019
Ministry of Defence (MoD) September 2018 Government Major Projects Portfolio data that supports the 2019 Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) annual report.
Each government department has published detailed information about projects on the Government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP). This includes a Delivery Confidence Assessment rating, financial information (whole life cost, annual budget and forecast spend), project schedule and project narrative.
The data reflects the status of the GMPP as at 30 September 2018 and is published in support of the 2019 Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) annual report.