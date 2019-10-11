MOD exceptions to spending controls for January to December 2019

MOD publishes details of approved expenditure in areas limited by spending controls on a quarterly basis.

To help tackle the budget deficit, the government introduced a new and ambitious approach to take out costs and waste in central government operations in order to protect essential jobs and services on the frontline.

Measures include a significant programme of renegotiating contracts with major suppliers and a strict moratorium in 5 key areas of discretionary spend: consulting, ICT, recruitment, marketing and property.