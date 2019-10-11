Transparency data

MOD exceptions to spending controls for January to December 2019

Reports on departmental exemptions to spending controls (moratoria).

Published 11 October 2019
Ministry of Defence

MOD's exceptions (recruitment) to spending controls January to March 2019

View online Download CSV 268Bytes

MOD's exceptions (commercial) to spending controls January to March 2019

View online Download CSV 1.07KB

MOD's exceptions (digital and IT) to spending controls January to March 2019

View online Download CSV 287Bytes

MOD's exceptions (advertising) to spending controls January to March 2019

View online Download CSV 82Bytes

MOD's exceptions (recruitment) to spending controls April to June 2019

View online Download CSV 265Bytes

MOD's exceptions (commercial) to spending controls April to June 2019

View online Download CSV 1013Bytes

MOD's exceptions (digital and IT) to spending controls April to June 2019

View online Download CSV 193Bytes

Details

MOD publishes details of approved expenditure in areas limited by spending controls on a quarterly basis.

To help tackle the budget deficit, the government introduced a new and ambitious approach to take out costs and waste in central government operations in order to protect essential jobs and services on the frontline.

Measures include a significant programme of renegotiating contracts with major suppliers and a strict moratorium in 5 key areas of discretionary spend: consulting, ICT, recruitment, marketing and property.

These are exceptions to cross-government moratoria on spend in the MOD.

