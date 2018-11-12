Transparency data

MOD exceptions to spending controls for January to December 2018

Reports on departmental exemptions to spending controls (moratoria).

Ministry of Defence

MOD's exceptions (recruitment) to spending controls January to March 2018

MOD's exceptions (consultancy) to spending controls January to March 2018

MOD's exceptions (advertising and marketing) to spending controls January to March 2018

Details

MOD publishes details of approved expenditure in areas limited by spending controls on a quarterly basis.

To help tackle the budget deficit, the government introduced a new and ambitious approach to take out costs and waste in central government operations in order to protect essential jobs and services on the frontline.

Measures include a significant programme of renegotiating contracts with major suppliers and a strict moratorium in 5 key areas of discretionary spend: consulting, ICT, recruitment, marketing and property.

These are exceptions to cross-government moratoria on spend in the MOD.

