MOD exceptions to spending controls for January to December 2017

Ministry of Defence
MOD exceptions to spending controls
14 December 2017

Reports on departmental exemptions to spending controls (moratoria).

MOD's exceptions (ICT) to spending controls January to March 2017

28.1KB

MOD's exceptions (property) to spending controls January to March 2017

25.5KB

MOD's exceptions (recruitment) to spending controls January to March 2017

26.8KB

MOD's exceptions (advertising and marketing) to spending controls January to March 2017

27.7KB

MOD's exceptions (consultancy) to spending controls January to March 2017

27KB

MOD's exceptions (ICT) to spending controls April to June 2017

28.5KB

MOD's exceptions (property) to spending controls April to June 2017

26KB

MOD's exceptions (recruitment) to spending controls April to June 2017

26.8KB

MOD's exceptions (advertising and marketing) to spending controls April to June 2017

26.8KB

MOD's exceptions (consultancy) to spending controls April to June 2017

26.7KB

MOD publishes details of approved expenditure in areas limited by spending controls on a quarterly basis.

To help tackle the budget deficit, the government introduced a new and ambitious approach to take out costs and waste in central government operations in order to protect essential jobs and services on the frontline.

Measures include a significant programme of renegotiating contracts with major suppliers and a strict moratorium in 5 key areas of discretionary spend: consulting, ICT, recruitment, marketing and property.

These are exceptions to cross-government moratoria on spend in the MOD.

