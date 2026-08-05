MOD Evaluation Strategy to 2030

This document sets out MOD’s Evaluation Strategy to 2030, explaining how Defence will strengthen the way it plans, delivers and uses evaluation. It describes why better evaluation matters for major projects, policies and reforms, and how stronger evidence can improve decision-making, delivery learning, accountability and value for money.

Readers will find a clear strategic framework covering MOD’s evaluation vision, intended outcomes, theory of change, scope and prioritisation model. The document explains how interventions should be assigned to proportionate evaluation tiers, how evaluation should be embedded across the project lifecycle, and how evidence should be used in business cases, approvals, portfolio reviews and strategic planning.

The strategy also provides practical detail on governance, roles and responsibilities, design standards, capability-building, transparency and implementation. It is intended for senior leaders, analysts, programme teams, commissioners and policy professionals who need to understand MOD’s expectations for high-quality, proportionate evaluation and how these expectations will be tracked through to 2030.