MOD equal pay audit report: 2022
Publication of Annual Equal Pay Audits reports of salaries in respect of grades covered by MOD Main delegated pay arrangements.
Documents
Details
The Equality Act 2010 sets out the Department’s obligations under the Public Sector Equality Duty to undertake an annual audit of salaries that are governed by the Department’s delegated pay arrangements.
The audits are carried out by Defence Statistics and examine the impact that annual pay rounds have on salary structures across gender and protected characteristic groups.