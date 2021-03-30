Corporate report

MOD equal pay audit report: 2019

Publication of Annual Equal Pay Audits reports of industrial and non-industrial salaries in respect of grades covered by MOD Main delegated pay arrangements.

Ministry of Defence
30 March 2021

Equal pay audit 2019: MOD core civilian non-industrial personnel (accessible version)

ODS tables Equal pay audit 2019: MOD core civilian non-industrial personnel

Equal pay audit 2019: MOD core civilian industrial personnel (accessible version)

ODS tables Equal pay audit 2019: MOD core civilian industrial personnel

The Equality Act 2010 sets out the Department’s obligations under the Public Sector Equality Duty to undertake an annual audit of salaries that are governed by the Department’s delegated pay arrangements.

The audits are carried out by Defence Statistics and examine the impact that annual pay rounds have on salary structures across gender and protected characteristic groups.

Salaries for Industrial and non-industrial staff are analysed separately due to the different pay arrangements hence separate reports. The analysis includes comparisons on length of service in grade and promotions to provide possible explanations for any gender or ethnicity differences that may be found.

