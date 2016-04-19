Guidance

MOD contracting, purchasing and finance: e-procurement system

Release 2 of the new single online electronic procurement system for the Ministry of Defence was launched on 5 December 2016.

Details of the new online electronic procurement system, project milestones and implications for defence suppliers.

