Corporate report

MOD biodiversity and ecosystems report: Environment (Wales) Act 2016

This report summarises the Ministry of Defence's (MOD's) compliance with the Environment (Wales) Act 2016 Section 6 duty in relation to the biodiversity and resilience of ecosystems in Wales.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
30 April 2026

Applies to Wales

Documents

MOD report on Environment (Wales) Act 2016 Section 6 Duty - biodiversity and resilience of ecosystems

PDF, 1.24 MB, 8 pages

Details

This report outlines how the MOD is meeting its biodiversity and ecosystem resilience duties under Section 6 of the Environment (Wales) Act 2016.

Actions include:

  • Habitat restoration and species protection through the Nature Recovery Plan (NRP)
  • Collaboration with partners such as Natural Resources Wales and non-governmental organisations (NGOs)
  • Improved ecological data collection and integration of biodiversity indicators into reporting

Updates to this page

Published 30 April 2026

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