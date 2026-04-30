MOD biodiversity and ecosystems report: Environment (Wales) Act 2016
This report summarises the Ministry of Defence's (MOD's) compliance with the Environment (Wales) Act 2016 Section 6 duty in relation to the biodiversity and resilience of ecosystems in Wales.
Applies to Wales
Documents
Details
This report outlines how the MOD is meeting its biodiversity and ecosystem resilience duties under Section 6 of the Environment (Wales) Act 2016.
Actions include:
- Habitat restoration and species protection through the Nature Recovery Plan (NRP)
- Collaboration with partners such as Natural Resources Wales and non-governmental organisations (NGOs)
- Improved ecological data collection and integration of biodiversity indicators into reporting