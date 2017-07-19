GOV.UK uses cookies to make the site simpler. Find out more about cookies
This document sets out the accountability framework for the Ministry of Defence (MOD)
The accountability officer system statement sets out accountability flows from the department to its arm’s length bodies and delivery partners.
19 July 2017
Ministry of Defence
Accounting officer system statements
