MMRV Vaccine Factsheet – Information for Parents and Caregivers

The MMRV vaccine is an important vaccine that provides your child with protection against four potentially serious diseases: measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (chickenpox). The MMRV vaccine will become part of the routine childhood immunisation schedule in the UK from 1 January 2026.

Diseases like measles and mumps can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, brain inflammation and meningitis. If pregnant women catch rubella, it can affect their unborn baby, causing serious damage to their sight, hearing, heart and brain. Chickenpox can sometimes lead to serious complications including skin infections, pneumonia and brain inflammation.

In recent years, there has been a rise in cases of some of these diseases, the vast majority in unvaccinated children under the age of 10 years.

The risk of serious illness from some of these diseases is much higher than the potential risks associated with vaccination. Vaccination is one of the safest and most effective ways to protect your child from serious illness and long-term complications.