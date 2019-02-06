Corporate report

Ministry of Defence Votes A: 2019 to 2020

MOD Votes A seeking parliamentary authority for the maximum numbers of personnel to be maintained for service with the UK armed forces.

Published 6 February 2019
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Ministry of Defence Votes A: 2019 to 2020 (Web-ready version)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-0954-8, CCS0119294614 02/19 PDF, 171KB, 16 pages

Ministry of Defence Votes A: 2019 to 2020 (Print-ready version)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-0954-8, CCS0119294614 02/19, HC 1852 2019-20 PDF, 1.09MB, 16 pages

Order a copy

Details

These Votes A seek Parliamentary authority for the maximum numbers of personnel to be maintained for service with the armed forces during the year ending 31st March 2020.

This paper was laid before Parliament in response to a legislative requirement or as a Return to an Address and was ordered to be printed by the House of Commons.

Published 6 February 2019

Related content