Ministry of Defence main estimates memorandum 2024 to 2025

Explanatory memorandum relating to the Ministry of Defence (MOD) element of the central government main supply estimates for 2024 to 2025.

Ministry of Defence
26 September 2024

Ministry of Defence Main Estimates Memorandum 2024 to 2025

Ministry of Defence Main Estimates Memorandum 2024 to 2025

The MOD main estimates memorandum provide an accompanying narrative to the published central government main supply estimates and should be read in conjunction with them.

The memorandum is published on an annual basis and had previously been published through the House of Commons Defence Committee. This practice will resume now the Defence Committee has formed following the outcome of the General Election in July 2024.

The estimates were prepared during a general election campaign and the priority outcomes were set in a previous Parliament.

Published 26 September 2024

