UK MOD has set a mandatory requirement for the control of the release by industry of equipment or information with a classification of OFFICIAL-SENSITIVE or above, including in their marketing campaigns to foreign end-users (this includes UK material classified RESTRICTED or above, graded prior to April 2014, and internationally security classified material). Control of release is therefore conducted through the MOD Form 680 application process.

All UK companies must obtain MOD Form 680 approval in order to release information or equipment classified OFFICIAL-SENSITIVE and above to foreign entities. This includes internationally security classified material being released from the UK to foreign entities. Approval is also required for some material classified OFFICIAL, but only where the information or equipment connected with the release holds a higher classification. If both the equipment and information is classified OFFICIAL a MOD Form 680 is not required.

Under the terms and conditions of certain Open General Export Licenses (OGELs) published by the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills, an MOD Form 680 must be in place prior to any export under the licence concerned.

