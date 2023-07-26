Ministry of Defence Evaluation Strategy
Strategy to improve project and policy evaluation within the Ministry of Defence and a forward plan of evaluations to be seen by the Defence Board and its sub-committees.
Details
The MoD Evaluation Strategy will guide project and policy evaluation activity in the department and to demonstrate a public commitment to undertaking high-quality evaluation.
The strategy sets out how MoD will meet the objectives of improving the quantity, quality, and impact of project and policy evaluations and ensuring that quality evaluation evidence is actively used in decision making.
The scope of this strategy covers project and policy evaluation: specifically, (i) evaluation of projects and programmes that are subject to MOD approval processes; (ii) evaluation of policies most critical to delivering the priority outcomes set out in the Outcome Delivery Plan.