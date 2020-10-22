Corporate report

Ministry of Defence annual report and accounts 2019 to 2020

The Annual Report and Accounts consists of a Performance Report, an Accountability Report and the Annual Accounts providing detail on Defence activity undertaken during financial year 2019 to 2020.

Published 22 October 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence

Details

The MOD’s Annual Report and Accounts 2019 to 2020 was laid in Parliament on the 22 October 2020.

The Performance Report contains a Foreword by the Secretary of State for Defence and an Introduction by the Permanent Secretary and the Chief of Defence Staff.

It contains a Financial Performance Summary by Director General Finance and provides Performance Analysis against four Defence Strategic Objectives.

The accountability report consists of a Corporate Governance Report, Remuneration and Staff report and Parliamentary Accountability and Audit report.

The annual accounts consist of Financial Statements and Notes to the Accounts. A number of Annexes provide additional detail not included in the body of the report.

Published 22 October 2020

