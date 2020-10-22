Ministry of Defence annual report and accounts 2019 to 2020

The MOD’s Annual Report and Accounts 2019 to 2020 was laid in Parliament on the 22 October 2020.

The Performance Report contains a Foreword by the Secretary of State for Defence and an Introduction by the Permanent Secretary and the Chief of Defence Staff.

It contains a Financial Performance Summary by Director General Finance and provides Performance Analysis against four Defence Strategic Objectives.

The accountability report consists of a Corporate Governance Report, Remuneration and Staff report and Parliamentary Accountability and Audit report.

The annual accounts consist of Financial Statements and Notes to the Accounts. A number of Annexes provide additional detail not included in the body of the report.