Military Court Service sentencing remarks 2025

This page contains transcripts of the Judge Advocate’s sentencing remarks in selected cases in the Court Martial.

Cases heard after 1 January 2025 in which the sentence includes dismissal from His Majesty’s Service will be considered for publication by the Judge Advocate General, who will determine whether a transcript is to be published.

Transcripts are redacted to comply with the law relating to the identification of witnesses in sexual offences and cases involving children, and as directed by the Judge Advocate General.

Transcripts will remain on this page for up to 12 months from the date of conviction. This process will be subject to regular review by both the Judge Advocate General and the Director Military Court Service.