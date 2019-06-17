Decision
Michael Joh Turrel T/A MT Services, and Ronald Gander
Decision of the Deputy Traffic Commissioner on Michael John Turrel T/A M.T Services, and Ronald Gander.
Documents
Details
The Deputy Traffic Commissioner made orders to:
- revoke the operator licence held by Michael John Turrel T/A MT Services with effect from 00:00 on 23 June 2019
- disqualify Michael John Turrell from holding or obtaining an operator’s licence for 2 years, with effect from 00:00 on 23 June 2019
- disqualify Ronald Gander indefinitely from acting as a transport manager on any operator’s licence
The decision was made on 2 June 2019
Published 17 June 2019