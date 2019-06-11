Independent report
MI5 and Counter Terrorism Policing implementation report: 2017 terrorist attacks
Summary of progress in implementing the recommendations of the operational improvement review and post-attack reviews of 2017.
Documents
Details
Following the 2017 terrorist attacks in Manchester and London, MI5 and counter-terrorist policing conducted a review process which looked at how intelligence was handled prior to the Westminster, Manchester, London Bridge and Finsbury Park attacks.
They also produced an operational improvement review to identify changes to improve their future performance. Lord Anderson of Ipswich KBE QC has conducted a stock-take a year on to assess the progress made in implementing the recommendations that had been generated by the review process.