Independent report

MI5 and Counter Terrorism Policing implementation report: 2017 terrorist attacks

Summary of progress in implementing the recommendations of the operational improvement review and post-attack reviews of 2017.

Published 11 June 2019
From:
Home Office

2017 terrorist attacks MI5 and CTP reviews implementation stock-take

Details

Following the 2017 terrorist attacks in Manchester and London, MI5 and counter-terrorist policing conducted a review process which looked at how intelligence was handled prior to the Westminster, Manchester, London Bridge and Finsbury Park attacks.

They also produced an operational improvement review to identify changes to improve their future performance. Lord Anderson of Ipswich KBE QC has conducted a stock-take a year on to assess the progress made in implementing the recommendations that had been generated by the review process.

