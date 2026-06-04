MHRA Public Sector Equality Duty Report 2025-2026
MHRA’s Public Sector Equality Duty report 2026 sets out progress on equality, diversity and inclusion across regulation, public engagement and workforce.
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This report outlines how the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) meets our obligations under the Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED), as set out in section 149 of the Equality Act 2010 (the Act). We are committed to promoting equality, diversity, and inclusion in all aspects of work, including the regulation of medicines and medical devices, and the protection of public health.
The purpose of this report is to provide evidence on how we have complied with the Act and met its specific requirements. It does not attempt to provide everything undertaken in relation to Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion, but rather highlights some key achievements and milestones across January 2025 to January 2026 as well as noting areas for future focus.