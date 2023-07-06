Corporate report

MHRA People Strategy 2023 to 2026

This People Strategy sets out the agency’s five core priorities over the next three years.

MHRA People Strategy 2023 to 2026

MHRA People Strategy 2023 to 2026

Details

Our People Strategy, “Enabling people to flourish” sits alongside the agency’s Corporate Plan for 2023-2026. Our people are central to everything the agency does and our commitment to keep patients safe and enable access to high quality, safe and effective medical products in the UK can only be realised by investing in all of you. This People Strategy sets out how this will be achieved.

Our five core priorities are:

  1. Attract and retain the best people
  2. Develop exceptional people and people leaders
  3. Value diversity and promote wellbeing and inclusion
  4. Invest in a healthy culture
  5. Enable great performance and delivery
