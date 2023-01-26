MHRA Innovation Office: guidance and support
We can provide access to world-class regulatory knowledge, expertise and experience from within the MHRA.
Details
The Innovation Office is open to queries relating to products or technologies that challenge the current regulatory framework, particularly those early in their development phase or in areas of regulatory uncertainty or fields undergoing rapid change. We can provide regulatory advice if you are developing a product which uses new or novel technology, materials, methods or approaches or manufacturing processes.
