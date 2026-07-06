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Guidance

MHRA Innovation Office

The MHRA’s Innovation Office offers access to expert regulatory guidance for developers of innovative medicines and novel manufacturing processes that face regulatory challenges, uncertainties, or gaps in the current regulatory framework

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
6 July 2026
Last updated
6 July 2026 — See all updates

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Innovation office

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Overview 

The Innovation Office is part of the MHRA’s Innovation Accelerator which supports queries regarding innovative medicines, medical devices, and novel manufacturing processes that face regulatory challenges, uncertainties, or gaps in the current regulatory framework. This service is available to organisations of all backgrounds and sizes based nationally or internationally including academics, not for profit organisations, and patient groups involved in research and industry.  

Updates to this page

Published 6 July 2026
Last updated 6 July 2026 Show all updates

  1. Updated to add link to MHRA Innovation Office: guidance and support

  2. First published.

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