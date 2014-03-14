Meningococcal C conjugate vaccine: advice for healthcare practitioners
From summer 2013, changes to the meningococcal C vaccine schedule will offer better protection to teens and young adults, including those entering university for the first time.
Studies show that vaccination against meningococcal C (MenC) disease in early childhood provides a relatively short-term protective immune response. Protection given by vaccination at 12 months wanes by the teenage years, but vaccination later in childhood provides higher levels of antibody that persist for longer.
This document summarises the changes to the schedule, including those entering university for the first time, and addresses likely technical questions about making the changes work in practice.
This content was originally produced by Public Health England (PHE). This content is now owned and managed by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA)
