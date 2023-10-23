Memorandum of understanding on co-operation in global health between the UK and Chile
Memorandum of understanding (MoU) on co-operation in global health between the UK government and the Government of the Republic of Chile.
This memorandum of understanding (MoU) builds on the strong relationship between Chile and the UK in the fields of health and science. The primary aim is to share experiences of healthcare policy in order to improve health outcomes in both Chile and the UK. We also aim to collaborate effectively on global health issues such as pandemics and tackling climate change.
Its signature on 23 May 2023 coincided with the anniversary of 200 years of Chile-UK consular relations.