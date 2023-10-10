Memorandum of understanding between the UK and the Isle of Man on reciprocal healthcare

This memorandum of understanding (MoU) sets out the reciprocal healthcare arrangements jointly decided between the Government of the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man Government on 6 July 2023.

This arrangement means that anyone ordinarily resident in the UK or the Isle of Man will be able to access necessary healthcare during a temporary stay in the other territory.

The arrangement will also provide for pre-authorised treatment in the UK for residents of the Isle of Man who have been referred by the relevant health authority of the Isle of Man.

This arrangement came into operation on 19 July 2023.