Memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Defence and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency
A memorandum of understanding that identifies the roles of the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) in the safe and environmentally-sound management of MOD vessels on non-commercial service.
A memorandum of understanding between the MOD and the MCA that enables cooperation in the management of the Defence Shipping Register and maritime autonomy.
It also supports the MOD’s application of the Port Marine Safety Code and Vessel Traffic Services and encourages effective working relationships in the agreed areas of cooperation.