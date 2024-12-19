Transparency data

Meeting minutes of the Vaccine Benefit Risk Expert Working Group from the Covid-19 Pandemic - 3 December 2021 to 29 March 2022

Meeting minutes taken from meetings of the Vaccine Benefit Risk Expert Working Group (VBREWG) held between 3 December 2021 and 29 March 2022.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
19 December 2024

Documents

3 December 2021

10 December 2021

6 January 2022

13 January 2022

19 January 2022

4 February 2022

18 February 2022

4 March 2022

18 March 2022

29 March 2022

Details

As part of our ongoing mission to improve transparency, we are publishing minutes taken from meetings of the Commission on Human Medicines’ Vaccine Benefit Risk Expert Working Group (VBREWG) between 25 August 2020 and 5 May 2023. The VBREWG meetings focused on evaluating the safety, efficacy, and overall benefits versus risks of vaccines, providing expert advice and recommendations on licensing and regulatory action.  

Under Section 40 and 43 of the Freedom of Information Act respectively, personal data of individuals and commercially sensitive information has been redacted from these minutes.

