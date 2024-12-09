Transparency data

Meeting minutes of the Vaccine Benefit Risk Expert Working Group from the Covid-19 Pandemic - 25 August 2020 to 28 November 2020

Meeting minutes taken from meetings of the Vaccine Benefit Risk Expert Working Group (VBREWG) held between 25 August 2020 to 28 November 2020.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and Commission on Human Medicines
Published
9 December 2024

Documents

29 September 2020

PDF, 239 KB, 9 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

14 October 2020

PDF, 182 KB, 7 pages

28 October 2020

PDF, 178 KB, 7 pages

10 November 2020

PDF, 178 KB, 7 pages

18 November 2020

PDF, 231 KB, 11 pages

20 November 2020

PDF, 145 KB, 3 pages

21 November 2020

PDF, 217 KB, 8 pages

24 November 2020

PDF, 235 KB, 11 pages

27 November 2020

PDF, 223 KB, 9 pages

28 November 2020

PDF, 178 KB, 6 pages

25 August 2020

PDF, 214 KB, 7 pages

Details

As part of our ongoing mission to improve transparency, we are publishing minutes taken from meetings of the Commission on Human Medicines’ Vaccine Benefit Risk Expert Working Group (VBREWG) between 25 August 2020 and 5 May 2023. The VBREWG meetings focused on evaluating the safety, efficacy, and overall benefits versus risks of vaccines, providing expert advice and recommendations on licensing and regulatory action.  

Under Section 40 and 43 of the Freedom of Information Act respectively, personal data of individuals and commercially sensitive information has been redacted from these minutes.

