Meeting minutes of the Vaccine Benefit Risk Expert Working Group from the Covid-19 Pandemic - 20 September 2022 to 5 May 2023

Meeting minutes taken from meetings of the Vaccine Benefit Risk Expert Working Group (VBREWG) held between 20 September 2022 and 5 May 2023.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
19 December 2024

19 January 2023

PDF, 246 KB, 9 pages

16 February 2023

PDF, 221 KB, 8 pages

5 May 2023

PDF, 218 KB, 10 pages

20 September 2022

PDF, 245 KB, 9 pages

18 November 2022

PDF, 245 KB, 9 pages

13 December 2022

PDF, 226 KB, 9 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

As part of our ongoing mission to improve transparency, we are publishing minutes taken from meetings of the Commission on Human Medicines’ Vaccine Benefit Risk Expert Working Group (VBREWG) between 25 August 2020 and 5 May 2023. The VBREWG meetings focused on evaluating the safety, efficacy, and overall benefits versus risks of vaccines, providing expert advice and recommendations on licensing and regulatory action.  

Under Section 40 and 43 of the Freedom of Information Act respectively, personal data of individuals and commercially sensitive information has been redacted from these minutes.

Published 19 December 2024

