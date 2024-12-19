Meeting minutes of the Vaccine Benefit Risk Expert Working Group from the Covid-19 Pandemic - 20 September 2022 to 5 May 2023
Meeting minutes taken from meetings of the Vaccine Benefit Risk Expert Working Group (VBREWG) held between 20 September 2022 and 5 May 2023.
Documents
Details
As part of our ongoing mission to improve transparency, we are publishing minutes taken from meetings of the Commission on Human Medicines’ Vaccine Benefit Risk Expert Working Group (VBREWG) between 25 August 2020 and 5 May 2023. The VBREWG meetings focused on evaluating the safety, efficacy, and overall benefits versus risks of vaccines, providing expert advice and recommendations on licensing and regulatory action.
Under Section 40 and 43 of the Freedom of Information Act respectively, personal data of individuals and commercially sensitive information has been redacted from these minutes.