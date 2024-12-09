Transparency data

Meeting minutes of the Vaccine Benefit Risk Expert Working Group from the Covid-19 Pandemic - 10 May 2021 to 25 May 2021

Meeting minutes taken from meetings of the Vaccine Benefit Risk Expert Working Group (VBREWG) held between 10 May 2021 to 25 May 2021.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and Commission on Human Medicines
9 December 2024

10 May 2021

14 May 2021

17 May 2021

21 May 2021

24 May 2021

25 May 2021

As part of our ongoing mission to improve transparency, we are publishing minutes taken from meetings of the Commission on Human Medicines’ Vaccine Benefit Risk Expert Working Group (VBREWG) between 25 August 2020 and 5 May 2023. The VBREWG meetings focused on evaluating the safety, efficacy, and overall benefits versus risks of vaccines, providing expert advice and recommendations on licensing and regulatory action.  

Under Section 40 and 43 of the Freedom of Information Act respectively, personal data of individuals and commercially sensitive information has been redacted from these minutes.

Published 9 December 2024

