Meeting minutes of the Vaccine Benefit Risk Expert Working Group from the Covid-19 Pandemic - 1 June 2021 to 19 November 2021
Meeting minutes taken from meetings of the Vaccine Benefit Risk Expert Working Group (VBREWG) held between 1 June 2021 and 19 November 2021.
Documents
1 June 2021
PDF, 186 KB, 7 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
4 June 2021
PDF, 225 KB, 11 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
7 June 2021
PDF, 200 KB, 8 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
14 June 2021
PDF, 216 KB, 8 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
21 June 2021
PDF, 223 KB, 11 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
28 June 2021
PDF, 199 KB, 8 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
5 July 2021
PDF, 291 KB, 11 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
19 July 2021
PDF, 241 KB, 11 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
23 July 2021
PDF, 268 KB, 12 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
3 August 2021
PDF, 201 KB, 9 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
19 August 2021
PDF, 237 KB, 11 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
31 August 2021
PDF, 318 KB, 17 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
10 September 2021
PDF, 400 KB, 14 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
17 September 2021
PDF, 221 KB, 9 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
24 September 2021
PDF, 205 KB, 10 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
6 October 2021
PDF, 191 KB, 9 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
13 October 2021
PDF, 192 KB, 8 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
19 October 2021
PDF, 189 KB, 7 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
29 October 2021
PDF, 221 KB, 9 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
9 November 2021
PDF, 203 KB, 9 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
17 November 2021
PDF, 222 KB, 11 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
19 November 2021
PDF, 219 KB, 11 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
As part of our ongoing mission to improve transparency, we are publishing minutes taken from meetings of the Commission on Human Medicines’ Vaccine Benefit Risk Expert Working Group (VBREWG) between 25 August 2020 and 5 May 2023. The VBREWG meetings focused on evaluating the safety, efficacy, and overall benefits versus risks of vaccines, providing expert advice and recommendations on licensing and regulatory action.
Under Section 40 and 43 of the Freedom of Information Act respectively, personal data of individuals and commercially sensitive information has been redacted from these minutes.