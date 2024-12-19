Transparency data

Meeting minutes of the Vaccine Benefit Risk Expert Working Group from the Covid-19 Pandemic - 1 June 2021 to 19 November 2021

Meeting minutes taken from meetings of the Vaccine Benefit Risk Expert Working Group (VBREWG) held between 1 June 2021 and 19 November 2021.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
19 December 2024

1 June 2021

PDF, 186 KB, 7 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

4 June 2021

PDF, 225 KB, 11 pages

7 June 2021

PDF, 200 KB, 8 pages

14 June 2021

PDF, 216 KB, 8 pages

21 June 2021

PDF, 223 KB, 11 pages

28 June 2021

PDF, 199 KB, 8 pages

5 July 2021

PDF, 291 KB, 11 pages

19 July 2021

PDF, 241 KB, 11 pages

23 July 2021

PDF, 268 KB, 12 pages

3 August 2021

PDF, 201 KB, 9 pages

19 August 2021

PDF, 237 KB, 11 pages

31 August 2021

PDF, 318 KB, 17 pages

10 September 2021

PDF, 400 KB, 14 pages

17 September 2021

PDF, 221 KB, 9 pages

24 September 2021

PDF, 205 KB, 10 pages

6 October 2021

PDF, 191 KB, 9 pages

13 October 2021

PDF, 192 KB, 8 pages

19 October 2021

PDF, 189 KB, 7 pages

29 October 2021

PDF, 221 KB, 9 pages

9 November 2021

PDF, 203 KB, 9 pages

17 November 2021

PDF, 222 KB, 11 pages

19 November 2021

PDF, 219 KB, 11 pages

As part of our ongoing mission to improve transparency, we are publishing minutes taken from meetings of the Commission on Human Medicines’ Vaccine Benefit Risk Expert Working Group (VBREWG) between 25 August 2020 and 5 May 2023. The VBREWG meetings focused on evaluating the safety, efficacy, and overall benefits versus risks of vaccines, providing expert advice and recommendations on licensing and regulatory action.  

Under Section 40 and 43 of the Freedom of Information Act respectively, personal data of individuals and commercially sensitive information has been redacted from these minutes.

