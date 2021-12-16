Medicines eligible for Northern Ireland MHRA Authorised Route
Sets out medicines that can be moved to Northern Ireland to meet patient need.
Documents
Details
This document lists the medicines eligible for supply through the Northern Ireland MHRA Authorised Route (NIMAR).
From 1 January 2022, the listed medicines may be dispatched from Great Britain to Northern Ireland on the basis of the medicine’s authorisation in Great Britain.
This list is maintained and published in accordance with regulation 167B (list of NIMAR products) of the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 (SI 2012/1916, as amended).