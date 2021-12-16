Guidance

Medicines eligible for Northern Ireland MHRA Authorised Route

Sets out medicines that can be moved to Northern Ireland to meet patient need.

Department of Health and Social Care
16 December 2021

List of medicines that can be moved through NIMAR

This document lists the medicines eligible for supply through the Northern Ireland MHRA Authorised Route (NIMAR).

From 1 January 2022, the listed medicines may be dispatched from Great Britain to Northern Ireland on the basis of the medicine’s authorisation in Great Britain.

This list is maintained and published in accordance with regulation 167B (list of NIMAR products) of the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 (SI 2012/1916, as amended).

