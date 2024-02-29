Medicines and Medical Devices Act report 2024

This report provides an overview of all regulations made and in force under sections 2 (1), 10 (1), 15 (1) and 19 (1) of the Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021 in force during the reporting period of 27 July 2021 to 27 July 2023.

The report includes feedback from stakeholders consulted over a 6-week period on how the regulations are operating and suggestions for improvement. The department’s response addresses points raised and highlights where improvements have been made.

Forthcoming legislation planned under the Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021 which is in progress or has been made outside of the current reporting period is also outlined.

It is a statutory requirement for the Secretary of State for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to lay a report in Parliament every 2 years on all regulations made under the specified sections above of the Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021.