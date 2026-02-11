Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021: 5 year report

This report reviews the operation of medicines, veterinary medicines and medical devices legislation in the UK during the period from 11 February 2021 to 11 February 2026. The report includes how the powers introduced by the Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021 have been used in practice.

Through stakeholder engagement and operational evidence, the report provides assessments on whether the relevant legislation is working effectively and whether any aspects would benefit from consolidation or restructuring. It also considers whether certain provisions are more appropriately set out in regulations or Acts of Parliament, and whether the powers to make or amend regulations remain appropriate. The report sets out findings and recommendations for the government and Parliament to consider.

Publication of this report is a statutory requirement under section 48 of the Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021. The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care is required to publish the report and lay a copy before Parliament 5 years after the act received Royal Assent.

For any queries about the report, email mmdreport@dhsc.gov.uk.