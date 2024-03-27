Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency spending over £25,000: 2023 to 2024
Information on Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency spending over £25,000.
Documents
MHRA spending over £25,000 data for October 2023
CSV, 10 KB
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
MHRA spending over £25,000 data for September 2023
CSV, 6.48 KB
MHRA spending over £25,000 data for August 2023
CSV, 5.59 KB
MHRA spending over £25,000 data for July 2023
CSV, 7.92 KB
MHRA spending over £25,000 data for June 2023
CSV, 4.3 KB
MHRA spending over £25,000 data for May 2023
CSV, 5.06 KB
MHRA spending over £25,000 data for April 2023
CSV, 11.5 KB
Details
Data older than October 2014 is available on the National Archives website.
Published 27 March 2024