Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency spending over £25,000: 2021 to 2022
Information on Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency spending over £25,000.
- Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
- 22 March 2022
7 April 2022
MHRA spending over £25,000: data for April 2021
MHRA spending over £25,000: data for May 2021
MHRA spending over £25,000: data for June 2021
MHRA spending over £25,000: data for July 2021
MHRA spending over £25,000: data for August 2021
MHRA spending over £25,000: data for September 2021
MHRA spending over £25,000: data for October 2021
MHRA spending over £25,000: data for November 2021
MHRA spending over £25,000: data for December 2021
MHRA spending over £25,000: data for January 2022
MHRA spending over £25,000: data for February 2022
Data older than October 2014 is available on the National Archives website.
7 April 2022
Routine declarations of transparency data for Transactions Over £25,000 covering October 2021 to February 2022 have been published.
First published.