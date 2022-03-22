Transparency data

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency spending over £25,000: 2021 to 2022

Information on Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency spending over £25,000.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
22 March 2022
MHRA spending over £25,000: data for April 2021

MHRA spending over £25,000: data for May 2021

MHRA spending over £25,000: data for June 2021

MHRA spending over £25,000: data for July 2021

MHRA spending over £25,000: data for August 2021

MHRA spending over £25,000: data for September 2021

MHRA spending over £25,000: data for October 2021

MHRA spending over £25,000: data for November 2021

MHRA spending over £25,000: data for December 2021

MHRA spending over £25,000: data for January 2022

MHRA spending over £25,000: data for February 2022

Data older than October 2014 is available on the National Archives website.

  1. Routine declarations of transparency data for Transactions Over £25,000 covering October 2021 to February 2022 have been published.

  2. First published.