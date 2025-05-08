Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency GPC spending over £500: 2024-25
MHRA transactions over £500 made using the government procurement card (GPC).
Documents
MHRA Spending over £500: data for April 2024
CSV, 1.95 KB
MHRA Spending over £500: data for May 2024
CSV, 1.19 KB
MHRA Spending over £500: data for June 2024
CSV, 1.25 KB
MHRA Spending over £500: data for July 2024
CSV, 1.45 KB
MHRA Spending over £500: data for August 2024
CSV, 1.08 KB
MHRA Spending over £500: data for September 2024
CSV, 1.88 KB
MHRA Spending over £500: data for October 2024
CSV, 975 Bytes
MHRA Spending over £500: data for November 2024
CSV, 440 Bytes
Details
Older data is available on the National Archives website.