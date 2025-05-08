Transparency data

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency GPC spending over £500: 2024-25

MHRA transactions over £500 made using the government procurement card (GPC).

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
8 May 2025

Documents

MHRA Spending over £500: data for April 2024

MHRA Spending over £500: data for May 2024

MHRA Spending over £500: data for June 2024

MHRA Spending over £500: data for July 2024

MHRA Spending over £500: data for August 2024

MHRA Spending over £500: data for September 2024

MHRA Spending over £500: data for October 2024

MHRA Spending over £500: data for November 2024

Details

Older data is available on the National Archives website.

Updates to this page

Published 8 May 2025

