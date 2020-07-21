Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency Annual Report and Accounts 2019 to 2020
This document contains the MHRA annual report and accounts 2019 to 2020.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency annual report and accounts 2019 to 2020 were laid in Parliament on 21 July 2020.
The annual report and accounts give a selective overview of the events that have had most impact on the agency during the past year and the work undertaken to deliver on the agency’s 5-year corporate plan.
Published 21 July 2020