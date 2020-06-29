Medical devices given exceptional use authorisations during the COVID-19 pandemic

To ensure transparency around the supply of medical devices in the UK, we are now providing a list of manufacturers and devices granted an exceptional use application.

Medical devices granted an exceptional use authorisation can be sold to the NHS and within the social care setting to ensure a continued supply of medical devices.

Exceptional use authorisations will be issued directly to the manufacturer of the medical device and normally do not allow for distributor sales.

We only consider applications where there is a clear clinical need and there is no available supply of CE marked or already derogated alternatives.

An updated list (if there are any changes to report) will be published weekly to reflect any new, withdrawn or expired applications.