Medical devices given exceptional use authorisations
List of manufacturers and their medical devices granted an exemption by MHRA. The list also includes manufacturers whose exemption expired or was cancelled.
Documents
Details
To ensure transparency around the supply of medical devices in the UK, we are now providing a list of manufacturers and devices granted an exceptional use application. We also provide a list of recently expired, withdrawn or cancelled authorisations for a 2-month period.
Medical devices granted an exceptional use authorisation can be sold to the NHS and within the social care setting to ensure a continued supply of medical devices.
Exceptional use authorisations will be issued directly to the manufacturer of the medical device and normally do not allow for distributor sales.
We only consider applications where there is a clear clinical need and there is no available supply of CE marked or already derogated alternatives.
We publish an updated list weekly (if there are any changes to report) to reflect any new, withdrawn or expired applications.
