Management information on recruitment to clinical research studies

Data on the recruitment of participants to clinical research studies, reported to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Department of Health and Social Care
12 September 2024

Management information on recruitment to clinical research studies

This release is published as management information, in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics, to improve transparency and support publication of the Darzi review on 12 September 2024. The Darzi review is the independent investigation of the National Health Service in England, led by Lord Darzi.

Published 12 September 2024

