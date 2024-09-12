Research and analysis

Management information on medicines supply issue notifications

Data on the total number of monthly medicine supply issue notifications in the UK, reported to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Department of Health and Social Care
12 September 2024

Management information on medicines supply issue notifications

This release is published as management information, in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics, to improve transparency and support the publication of the Darzi review on 12 September 2024. The Darzi review is the independent investigation of the National Health Service in England, led by Lord Darzi.

