Making Government Deliver for the British People

Foreword from Prime Minister

The people’s priorities are the Government’s priorities. I began this year by promising the British people I was going to change the way this country works. And we cannot do that – we cannot deliver the people’s priorities – without changing the way our system works.

To deliver our promises and build a better future, we are making four major changes today.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero will focus on giving the UK cheaper, cleaner, more secure sources of energy – cutting bills, cutting emissions, and cutting our dependence on international energy supplies, like those of Putin’s Russia.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology will make sure the UK is the country where the next great scientific discoveries are made – and where the brightest minds and the most ambitious entrepreneurs will turn those ideas into companies, products, and services that can change the world.

The Department for Business and Trade will be a single, coherent voice for business inside government, focused on growing the economy with better regulation, new trade deals abroad, and a renewed culture of enterprise at home.

And we will streamline and re-focus the Department for Culture, Media and Sport to support and celebrate the immeasurable richness those sectors bring to our national life.

Greater focus, dedicated leadership, and better-targeted resources will help us deliver our promises in the here and now, as we halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists, and stop the boats.

But these changes will also allow us to build a more prosperous future for our children and grandchildren. Because the countries that will lead the world in the decades to come will be those that have the vision and confidence to adapt and change - to do things differently and better. The new clarity and focus we are providing today will allow our country to rise to this challenge.

And now, it is the task of every one of us in government – Ministers, advisers, and the hundreds of thousands of dedicated civil servants up and down the country – to get on and deliver for you, the British people.

Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP

Prime Minister