MAA Privacy Notice

On 25th May 2018 the General Data Protection Regulation ( GDPR ) came into effect and MOD , including the MAA , are required to comply with its requirements. The standards which individuals can expect when we ask for, hold or share their personal information are contained in the MOD Personal Information Charter. Our lawful basis for processing any personal data is that it is necessary for the performance of our task as the MAA for the Defence Aviation Environment including our regulatory responsibilities which we carry out in the public interest, in the exercise of official authority vested in the MAA or to comply with legal obligations to which we are subject.

For your convenience we have provided a link above to the ICO guide to the GDPR .