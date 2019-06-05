Lord Ferrers Awards 2019

The awards, previously known as the Special Constable and Police Support Volunteer Awards, highlight the vital role volunteers play in support of policing, by giving up their free time to make communities safer, and enhancing the effectiveness of policing across England and Wales.

In 2013, they were renamed in memory of Lord Ferrers, the former Home Office minister who created the awards in 1993.

The awards recognise exceptional volunteer dedication across 10 individual and team categories:

Ferrers Special Constabulary – Individual Award

Ferrers Special Constabulary – Team Award

Police Support Volunteer – Individual Award

Police Support Volunteer – Team Award

Volunteer Police Cadet – Individual Award

Volunteer Police Cadet – Team Award

Employer Supported Policing Award

Leadership Award (for Special Constables)

Technical Innovation Award – Team or Individual

Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) Volunteer – team or individual

This year’s awards ceremony will take place at a central London location on a date in autumn to be confirmed.

The 2019 awards launched on 5 June 2019.

The deadline for nominations is midnight on 15 July 2019.

To nominate a volunteer please read the nomination guidance and complete the nomination form.

If you have any queries or are unable to submit an online application, please email lordferrersaward@homeoffice.gov.uk.